Royal Academy Architecture Prize 2019

The Royal Academy Architecture Prize is awarded to an architect or individual who has been instrumental in shaping the discussion, collection or production of architecture in the broadest sense.

Winners: Elizabeth Diller and Ricardo Scofidio

This year’s winners are an innovative partnership that from its inception has been passionately committed to interdisciplinary work that expands architectural ideas and urban culture. With their practice, Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R), they produce work that consistently demonstrates how buildings can enhance cities and capture the public imagination.

Founding partners Elizabeth Diller and Ricardo Scofidio established their practice’s identity with independent, self-generated installation and performance pieces. Their ability to transcend traditional architectural thinking is particularly apparent in their iconic Blur Building (2002). Here, they re-defined ideas about structure and form, with an amorphous cloud of fog, floating atop Lake Neuchâtel in Switzerland.

Today, DS+R’s four partners — Elizabeth Diller, Ricardo Scofidio, Charles Renfro and Benjamin Gilmartin — collaborate on every project and work with over 100 architects, designers and artists. They continue Diller and Scofidio’s early experimental legacy with successful, large-scale public projects across the world such as the High Line and the recently announced Centre for Music in London.